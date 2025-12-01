Opposition using Parliament to vent out frustration: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the opposition, accusing it of turning Parliament into a "warm up arena" for elections or as an outlet to vent out frustration after defeat, and offered to give them tips to bring positivity in politics.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament ahead of the Winter session, he said the session must not become a stage for political theatrics but a platform for constructive and result-driven debate.

"For some time now, our Parliament is being used either as a warm up arena for elections or as an outlet for frustration after defeat," Modi said.

Referring to the drubbing of opposition parties in the Bihar polls, he said the session should not become a battleground for frustration born out of defeat, or turn into an arena for arrogance after victory.

The record turnout witnessed in Bihar elections is the biggest strength of democracy, he said, adding the opposition too should fulfil its responsibility and come out of its depression after loss in elections.

The Winter session of Parliament begins Monday and will have 15 sittings.