Opposition to march to SC to demand end to 'vote chori'; CJI declines to meet Rahul, Kharge

The CJI said the Supreme Court is open 24x7 for all citizens if their fundamental rights are violated, they added.

He also said the Supreme Court cannot interfere with the functions of the executive on the administrative side, the sources said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that opposition parties, civil society groups and the youth would march to the Supreme Court on Monday to submit a memorandum to the CJI on behalf of the country.

The Congress has termed Monday's protest “Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy”, for which the leaders are scheduled to converge at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the march to the Supreme Court would be taken out by Indians united beyond parties, gender, caste, community and state.

“Yesterday, the nation's youth came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want.

“Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, and all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India will walk with us,” Gandhi said in the post.