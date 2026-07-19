Opposition stages symbolic walk out from all-party meet; stormy Monsoon Session ahead likely

Though the opposition MPs returned soon to the meeting after protesting over what they termed was the "miscarriage of justice", the walkout signalled a stormy Monsoon Session ahead.

The government on its part said it will listen to the Opposition and the opposition should also listen to it.

"People of the country want Parliament to function smoothly. We also want this. By protesting, no one is going to benefit politically. That is why I request members of all political parties to take part in the proceedings wholeheartedly," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said.