Opposition prepares for winter session, to discuss unified strategy

NEW DELHI: Preparing for the winter session of Parliament, Congress Lok Sabha MPs are planning to meet later today at 10:30 AM at the Congress Parliamentary Office to chalk out their strategy.

INDIA bloc floor leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are also meeting at 10 AM at Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge's office, to discuss a unified opposition strategy for the winter session.

The opposition is expected to raise the issues of violence in Manipur and the bribery charges against Adani group. The parliament session will kickstart today (November 25), and will conclude on December 20, subject to exigencies of the government business.

There will be no sitting of both the houses on November 26, to commemorate "Constitution Day." The house is set to introduce or consider more than 10 bills.

The list of bills up for consideration, introduction and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

The Boilers Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, are also included.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the government is "ready to discuss any topic," and calling for a peaceful session of Parliament.

"Everyone has asked for discussion on some topics but we want that there should be a good discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The government is ready to discuss any topic. Our only request is that the House should run well and there should be no ruckus. Every member wants to participate in the discussion but the House should run well. To run the winter session well, everyone's cooperation is needed and everyone's participation is necessary," Rijiju said.

Ahead of the winter session, an all-party meeting was attended by all floor leaders of political parties in both the houses of Parliament.

The meeting began at 11 AM in the Main Committee Room, at Parliament House Annexe in the national capital. The meeting was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.