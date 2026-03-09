Opposition parties set to move motion for removing CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The draft of the notice is ready and likely to be submitted this week, according to the sources.

A senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian, who has been involved with the process of drafting the notice for moving the impeachment motion, said it was a "100 per cent team effort".

"The drafting and planning has truly been a team effort by all like-minded parties. The execution in both Houses will also be full teamwork," the TMC leader told PTI.