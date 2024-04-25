"Opposition is using my two sisters as part of conspiracy to beat YSRCP": CM Jagan

PULIVENDULA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday that the people have to decide if they want him as the successor of the legendary leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who brought development to Pulivendula which was later taken to greater heights by the YSRCP government.

Taking a dig at the opposition leaders, CM Jagan said, "Unable to face me alone in the political arena, TDP-JSP-BJP is united to conspire against me. Unfortunately, my two sisters (referring to Sharmila and Sunita) are being used as part of their conspiracy."

He asked the people to remember who worked to erase the reputation of the late YSR by filing cases and mentioning his name in the charge sheet, post his demise.

"It was Congress which tried to hide YSR legacy. Congress didn't even receive as many votes as NOTA did. Further, Congress was responsible for Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation and neglected to include the special category status in the state reorganization act. Will anyone vote for the Congress that has broken the state?" asked CM Jagan.

He further noted that voting for Congress is like voting for Chandrababu.

"Who will benefit if our votes are divided? It will be Chandrababu and BJP," CM Jagan said.

"Our younger sisters have become part of the opposition conspiracy. They are hanging around with those who unfairly defeated Chinnanna (Uncle Vivekananda) in the MLC election and people should be aware of the opposition's conspiracy to gain political mileage," the Andhra Pradesh CM said.

Expressing gratitude for his home constituents who stood with him during the difficult times, Chief Minister Jagan said, "Pulivendula is resonating with development, trust, and a success story, and it is because of my late father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy."

"Pulivendula culture, Kadapa culture, and Rayalaseema culture are the terms thrown at us. It is our culture to be kind and not to give in to threats. No one can beat Jagan in administration, welfare, and schemes. They cannot claim to have done better than YSRCP in any field. Is Pulivendula ready to teach a lesson to those, who are trying to attack YSR's legacy?" said CM Jagan.

He added that his government has provided governance without bribes and discrimination.

"A medical college has been a long-time dream of the people of Pulivendula. We will start that college soon. I didn't assume the role of Chief Minister to accumulate wealth or advance my family's interests. God has bestowed upon me this position to serve the people's well-being. I want my family members to understand the falsehood in the claims that I neglected them after taking office as Chief Minister," said the YSRCP Chief.