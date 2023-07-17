"Opposition is left with no agenda": BJP leader Sidharth on B'luru Unity meet

NOIDA: Reacting to the upcoming meeting of Opposition parties in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday, BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister, Siddharth Nath Singh said that the opposition is left with no agenda and is getting desperate and frustrated.

"The opposition is left with no agenda as they are getting desperate and frustrated. The public will win or opposition unity will win, this will be decided in 2024," Sidharth Nath Singh said.

"When opportunistic people are sitting in the opposition, they don't take any decision, they can't follow the principles, then they do this type of politics," he added.

Leaders of at least 26 Opposition parties will converge at a hotel in Bengaluru on July 17-18 as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has been deputed as in-charge to monitor all the preparations for the meeting. Arrangements have been made for all the opposition leaders to stay at a five-star hotel in the city, party sources said.

As per a tentative schedule, on Monday, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, and Congress general secretary, KC Venugopal will hold a joint press conference at 11 am.

An informal meeting is scheduled at 6 pm after which there will be dinner at 8 pm. On July 18, the meeting will kick off at 11 am and will continue till 4 pm.

Following this, there will be a press conference in which the campaign strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls may be announced. According to sources, the name of the opposition alliance will be decided, and the common minimum program will be discussed in the Bengaluru meeting.

Moreover, several committees are expected to be formed which will hold meetings to deliberate on various problems that may arise in the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed, they said.

Sources said that a discussion may also be held on how to field a common opposition candidate on at least 80 per cent of the Lok Sabha seats against the BJP, how to have alliances in the states and how to distribute tickets at key constituencies.