Opposition holds protest in parliament premises, demand JPC on Adani issue

NEW DELHI: Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a demonstration in the Parliament premises, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the alleged Adani bribery cases.

In a unique style of protest, the MPs wore jackets with the slogan 'Modi Adani ek hain (Modi and Adani are one)'' written on them.

The opposition has been demanding a JPC probe in the backdrop of US prosecutors indicting the Adani Group on alleged bribery charges.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Adani issue, saying, "The PM cannot get Gautam Adani (Adani group head) probed because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated."

CPI MP P Santhosh Kumar said "The Adani issue is very serious and has tarnished the image of our country. The government is not at all serious about it. The American court of law took cognisance of it, and now the case is going on, and we are demanding a JPC inquiry.'