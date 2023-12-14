Opposition creates ruckus inside Parliament over security breach incident; LS adjourned till 2 pm

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Thursday was adjourned till 2 pm after the opposition members created a ruckus inside the Lower House over Wednesday's Parliament security breach incident.

Opposition members raised the slogans demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said "All of us are concerned" about what happened in the House yesterday.

"The security of the House is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. I talked to you yesterday and will talk again. The responsibility (of Parliament) is of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Govt cannot interfere in the business of secretariat," the Speaker said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also requested the House members to remain vigil while issuing passes to the people.

"Everyone has condemned this incident. You (Speaker) have taken cognizance of the matter. We have to be careful about to whom we issue the passes (to enter Parliament). All precautions possible will be taken in future. Such incidents of jumping also used to happen in the old parliament building," Singh said.

Few opposition members reached the well of the House leading to the adjournment of Lok Sabha till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended a total of eight security personnel in yesterday's security breach incident.

In Rajya Sabha, opposition members demanded Home Minister Amit Shah to come into the Parliament and make a statement on the security breach.

Before the ruckus in RS, Chairman spoke on yesterday's incident, and said that a high-level probe is being held and that an FIR has been filed.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar named TMC MP Derek O'Brien and asked him to leave the House stating a "breach of privilege."

Later, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.