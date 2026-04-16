Opposition carrying out systematic propaganda against bills related to women's quota law: BJP leader

New Delhi: BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Thursday accused the opposition of carrying out a systematic propaganda to mislead the people on the bills to tweak women's quota law and asserted that the Modi government does not believe in the politics of postponement.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law as well as two other bills have been introduced in Lok Sabha.
The two other bills are the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women's quota law in Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir
Participating in the discussion on the bills, Surya, who represents Bangalore South constituency, asserted that southern and smaller states that have controlled population growth would not get a better deal in seats than the current one proposed by the government.
He mentioned that southern states would be getting more seats after delimitation.
Listing out the Modi government's efforts in implementing the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme and scrapping of Article 370, Surya said the government does not believe in the politics of postponement but in solving the problems of the past.
The latest proposals would ensure one vote, one value principle, Surya said as he refuted Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's remarks that the bills were aimed not at women's reservation but to get delimitation done through backdoor.