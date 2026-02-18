Opposition calls Maharashtra govt ‘anti-minority’ over cancellation of 5 pc Muslim quota

Speaking to reporters at Tilak Bhavan here, Khan said the decision to scrap the quota for socially and educationally backward sections within the Muslim community was “extremely wrong” and would deprive minorities of opportunities to join the mainstream of development.

He said the previous Congress-NCP government in 2014 had issued an ordinance granting the Muslim quota.

“The subsequent Devendra Fadnavis government did not take the process forward, and even after the Bombay High Court granted interim relief for 5 per cent educational reservation, its implementation was not ensured,” Khan alleged.