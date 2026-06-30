Opposition attacking EC over SIR to mask poll defeats, displaying 'peak hypocrisy': BJP

The charge came after 23 political parties and an Independent MP wrote to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, raising concerns over the SIR process, the EC's functioning and other election-related issues.

Reacting to the letter, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the opposition was targeting constitutional institutions after repeated electoral setbacks.

"SIR is merely a pretext. The real objective is to shield themselves from electoral losses by attacking the Election Commission," Poonawalla said in a video statement.