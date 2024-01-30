Oppn praised Nitish when he was in INDIA bloc but now 'he is worst person': Kaushal Kishore

LUCKNOW: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said the opposition was praising Nitish Kumar when he was in the INDIA alliance but after he joined the NDA, he "is now the worst person."

"The Opposition was praising him when he was in the INDIA Alliance. Now that he has left them and got back where he had been (NDA), he is now the worst person. INDIA alliance is now the 'END' alliance," Kaushal Kishore, who is Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, told ANI.

The Union Minister accused the Congress of trying to dominate leaders from regional parties.

"Slowly, all the leaders will back off from the INDIA alliance because the Congress party wants to dominate all the regional parties and leaders. The Congress party wants all the leaders to act as per their whims and fancies. The leaders are not able to stay in the INDIA alliance because of their ideological differences with the Congress party," he alleged.

"The INDIA alliance earlier worked to move people against Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the people in larger numbers are coming in support of him. That is why the INDI alliance will see its end," he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, in its editorial, criticised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for returning to the NDA fold.

Saamana, in its editorial on Monday, said that Nitish Kumar, who took the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar with the support of the BJP, was the one who took initiative in uniting all anti-Bharatiya Janata Party forces together and called the first meeting of the opposition's alliance in Patna.

Nitish Kumar left the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc and again joined hands with BJP. He again took oath as Chief Minister on Sunday.