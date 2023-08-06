Oppn politicising Manipur issue, says Minister

MADURAI: Criticising the Opposition leaders over the ongoing issues in Manipur, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said they are just politicising it.

Talking to reporters at Adichanallur, she said the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already camped in parts of Manipur to analyse the reality of the situation on the ground for three days and he wanted to explain the situation during the Parliament session.

But the opposition MPs did not allow him to speak and on the other hand wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to affirm his view of the situation in Manipur.

Further, Sitharaman said she did not want to politicise the Manipur issue, but was forced to react.