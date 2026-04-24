Oppn parties move fresh notice in Rajya Sabha for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The opposition's fresh charges on Kumar's "proved misbehaviour" include "continued partisan asymmetry in the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct", including the poll panel's failure to act on complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "address to the nation" on April 18.

According to sources, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and TMC leader Sagarika Ghose submitted the notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General.

"In the Rajya Sabha, 73 opposition MPs have just submitted a new notice of motion to their Secretary General to present an addressed resolution to the President of India, urging the removal from office of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar," Ramesh said on X.