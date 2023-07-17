Oppn meet in B'luru: Pawar, Supriya to join on Tuesday

MUMBAI: Contrary to wild speculation, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, MP, will attend the second National Opposition parties’ conclave in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a top party official said here on Monday.

The NCP supremo, who was scheduled to reach Bengaluru on Monday, postponed his trip by a day for certain reasons and hence will not be joining the Opposition dinner there tonight.

“Pawar Saheb and Supriya Sule are reaching Bengaluru tomorrow morning and shall attend the main Opposition meeting,” NCP National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto told IANS, scotching all the hearsay to the contrary.

Simultaneously, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that party President and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is travelling to Bengaluru for the Opposition.

He also tweeted that Pawar shall join the Opposition huddle in Bengaluru on Tuesday – “I am sure of it… We stand united!”.