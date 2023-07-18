Oppn mantra is 'of, by and for family': PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that their mantra is ''of, by and for the family''.

Modi, in an apparent reaction to the opposition conclave being held in Bengaluru, said this while virtually inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar Airport here.

Taking a dig at the opposition meeting, he said, ''People are saying that this gathering is to promote 'bhrashtachar' (corruption).'' He alleged that the opposition parties have given a ''clean chit'' to the DMK despite corruption cases in Tamil Nadu.

Modi also upped the ante against the 26 parties which are meeting in Karnataka's capital, and pointed out, ''Massive violence took place in West Bengal during recent panchayat elections. But the Left and the Congress kept mum despite attacks on their cadre. The leaders left their activists to die for their own selfish motives.'' Seeing these opposition leaders in one frame, people are calling it a symbol of corruption and the Bengaluru meeting, 'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan' (hardcore corruption convention), the PM said.

''People have made up their minds to bring our government back to power in 2024,'' he said.

West Bengal's recently concluded rural polls had seen the death of at least 39 people since the announcement of elections, with the majority of those killed owing allegiance to the ruling TMC.

''They (opposition parties) are not concerned about the development of the children of the country's poor. Their common minimum programme is to increase corruption for their family. It is their only ideology and agenda.

''Democracy means 'of the people, by the people, for the people'. But these dynastic parties have the mantra of 'of the family, by the family, for the family'. For them, their family is first, and the nation is nothing,'' he said.

The PM said that India could have developed more after Independence but did not due to corruption and dynastic politics.

''Those responsible for this 'badhali' (plight) have now again opened their shops to sell the poison of casteism and indulge in corruption. Their product is a Rs 20 lakh crore scam guarantee. To gain entry to these shops, one must be corrupt. In their shops, they prefer corrupt people as their 'margdarshak' (mentor),'' he said.

''In the opposition meet, those accused of scams worth crores of rupees are being honoured. Those whose entire family is on bail on corruption cases get even more respect,'' he said, without naming anyone.

Twenty-six opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, AAP, JD(U), JMM, NCP, CPI(M), RJD, SP, among others, are holding a two-day conclave in Bengaluru to hold deliberations on taking on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.