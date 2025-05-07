Operation Sindoor: India destroys Pakistan terror camps linked to Pahalgam, Mumbai and Pathankot attacks

CHENNAI: As the nation slept, India launched a series of precision strikes targeting the perpetrators and handlers behind the recent Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, including a Nepalese national.

The operations were carried out across Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Pakistan, focusing on terrorist camps and ammunition depots.

In a joint press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that no civilian or military establishments were targeted. They emphasised that the camps were selected after days of intelligence gathering by Indian agencies, ensuring that only sites directly linked to terrorist activities were engaged.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India, targeted multiple key locations:

Sawai Kalai Camp, Muzaffarabad: Located 30 kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC) in POJK, this camp is a known training centre for Lashkar-e-Taiba and has been linked to the attacks in Sonmarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad: A staging area for Jaish-e-Mohammed, used for ammunition storage and jungle warfare training.

Gulpur Camp, Kotli: Situated 30 kilometres from the LoC, this Lashkar-e-Taiba base has been active in operations in the Rajouri and Poonch regions.

Bhimber Camp, POJK: Just 9 kilometres from the LoC, this camp trained terrorists in the use of ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and jungle survival tactics.

Abbas Camp, Kotli: Located 13 kilometres from the LoC, this Lashkar-e-Taiba facility trained fedayeen (suicide squad) terrorists and had the capacity to train up to 15 individuals at a time.

Strikes also targeted camps deep within Pakistan:

Sarjal Camp, Sialkot: Only 6 kilometres from the International Border (IB), this camp trained terrorists involved in the killing of four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel.

Mehmoona Jaya Camp: Located 18–19 kilometres from the International Border, this site served as the planning and operational base for the Pathankot Air Force Station attack.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke: This infamous training base was used to prepare terrorists such as Ajmal Kasab and others involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The government has maintained that these precision strikes were based on verified intelligence, and all efforts were made to avoid innocent collateral damage. The strikes mark a firm message from India in response to cross-border terrorism while underlining its commitment to safeguarding the interests of the nation.



























