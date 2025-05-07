Begin typing your search...

    Operation Sindoor: Govt convenes all-party meet on Thursday

    "Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," he said.

    AuthorPTIPTI|7 May 2025 2:20 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda and others during a Cabinet meeting following 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI)

    NEW DELHI: The government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief them about the strike carried out by the armed forces targeting terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X about the proposed meeting.

    "Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," he said.

    The government on Wednesday said Indian military carried out a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" strike to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan to "deter and to pre-empt" any further terrorist strikes to retaliate the Pahalgam attack.

    Operation SindoorIndia PakistanPahalgam terror attackAll Party Meeting
    PTI

