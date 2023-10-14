'Operation Ajay': State representatives receive expatriates from war-torn Israel

CHENNAI: Representatives of several States such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka went to the national capital to receive the second batch of Indians who have been evacuated from the conflict-hit Israel.

The second batch of Indians, 235 in total, landed in India late on Friday.

The Indian nationals hailed the evacuation operation and thanked the government.

The Indian government has launched 'Operation Ajay' to bring back Indian citizens after a set of surprise attacks by Palestinian insurgent group Hamas on Israel.