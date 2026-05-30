Op Sindoor defined India's response to provocation: Army chief

Reviewing the passing-out parade of the 150th course at NDA, Khadakwasla, General Dwivedi said the world cadets were stepping into "does not pause for introductions" and threats today "do not always arrive in uniform or on a declared front".

"From contested grey zones to high-velocity hybrid warfare, today's security environment demands that those who serve must think sharply as they act," he said while addressing the parade.

"Operation Sindoor demonstrated that and set the benchmark when national will was expressed with precision and resolve, defining how Bharat responds to provocation. That standard now belongs to you to uphold," the Army Chief said.

He said that the integrated response seen in Operation Sindoor, India's military exercise against terror infrastructure in Pakistan in May 2025, was built on the kind of jointness the NDA instils from day one.