Op Sindoor brilliant example of civil-military fusion: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Operation Sindoor is a "brilliant example" of civil-military fusion, where the administrative machinery worked seamlessly with the armed forces to communicate vital information and build public confidence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

He was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 100th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Singh also called upon young civil servants to understand their crucial role in safeguarding national interests, and, akin to brave soldiers, always stay ready for such critical situations.

The defence minister asserted that, during Operation Sindoor, the armed forces destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in a "balanced and non-escalatory response, but it was the misbehaviour of the neighbouring country which did not allow the situation along the border to return to normal".

While he commended the bravery of the soldiers, he appreciated the work carried out by the administrative officers as they communicated crucial information and ensured successful conduct of mock drills across the country.

He emphasised increased coordination between governance and national security to achieve the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Shedding light on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ and ‘reform, perform and transform’, Singh emphasised that the civil servants have a pivotal role to play in accelerating the goal of a self-reliant and developed India.

“When our government was formed in 2014, India was ranked 11th in terms of economic size. In the last 9-10 years, we have jumped to fourth place. Even highly reputed finance firms like Morgan Stanley now say that India might become the third largest economy in the next two-three years," Singh said.

"You are not platonic guardians but people’s servants. You are not just providers, but facilitators of empowerment. Your character should be incorruptible. Your conduct should be full of integrity. You must create a culture where honesty is neither a virtue nor an exception; but a normal part of everyday life,” he said, urging them to work with the sense of responsibility and public accountability.

Singh also called upon young civil servants to work innovatively in the technology-driven era and find solutions to the problems of the people.

“You must use technology to increase public outreach, accessibility, and transparency. Use technology to promote welfare and increase inclusivity,” he said.

Singh also stressed that as civil servants, trainees must meet every citizen with empathy and understanding.

“When officers interact with the underprivileged or vulnerable sections of society, they must recognise that people’s struggles are shaped not only by their efforts but by wider social and economic circumstances. This is what makes an administrator truly people-centric and compassionate,” he said.

Singh acknowledged the continuing rise of women in the civil services, noting that in the latest UPSC examination, a woman secured the top rank, and three of the top five candidates were women.

He expressed confidence that by 2047, many women will rise to the position of Cabinet secretaries and lead India’s development journey.

Singh described the Foundation Course not merely as a training module but as a commitment to building an efficient, capable, and sensitive governance system.

He lauded LBSNAA for its comprehensive training ecosystem, which, he said, makes it a complete institution that strengthens the nation’s administrative capabilities.

As the UPSC marks its 100th year ahead, he highlighted that the partnership between UPSC and LBSNAA has shaped generations of administrators and will continue to strengthen India’s governance architecture.

Singh also paid floral tributes at statues of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also inaugurated an ODOP Pavilion on the premises of the academy, the ministry said.