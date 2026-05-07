'Game of chess', 'innings defeat', 'trusted orchestra': How military leaders described Op Sindoor

A few months later in August, Gen Dwivedi in his address at a function held at IIT-Madras, had said that Operation Sindoor was akin to playing a game of chess, as "we did not know" what would be the enemy's next move, and though the "test match stopped on the fourth day", it could have been a protracted conflict.

On the precision strikes on terror camps, he said it was "wide and deep where we hit the heartland, first time we hit the heartland, of course, our targets were the nursery and the masters".

This has never been done, and even Pakistan was not expecting that the heartland will be hit, and that's what came as a "shocker" to them, he said. "But, were we prepared for it, yes, we were prepared for it, to absorb the blow back which will come up." Underlining that the operation was unlike any conventional mission and using the metaphor of the chess game, he said, "In Operation Sindoor what we did, we played chess. So, what does it mean? It means, we did not know what is the next move, the enemy is going to take, and what we are going to do. This is something, we call.. the grey zone. Grey zone is that we are not going for the conventional operations. But, we are doing something, just short of a conventional operation." During the first press briefing on May 7, India had articulated its position, saying its response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year, was focused, proportionate, measured and non-escalatory.