Op Safed Sagar veteran injured after assault by parking attendant with iron rod in Gurugram

According to police, the matter is related to an alleged parking dispute. Gupta on Thursday night went to the Gonzo Restaurant in Magnum Global Park with his family for dinner.

The war veteran said that at around 8 pm, he left his family at the restaurant and went to park the car.

He has alleged in his complaint that the parking staff sent him to the valet parking, the basement parking, and the multi-level parking. After allegedly making him run around for a long time, they refused to park the car. What led to this alleged refusal in not yet known.