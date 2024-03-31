Only YSRCP govt doling out welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month: Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

HYDERABAD: YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said here that his government is the only one in the country which is doling out a welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month.

The YSRCP chief asked people to check with their family members how much pension they had received during TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's rule.

''But now our government is providing Rs 3,000, which is not available in any other state in the country. We are spending over Rs 24,000 crore per annum on pensions,'' Reddy said at an interaction session at Tuggali village in Kurnool district as part of his 'Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) election campaign bus tour.

The YSRCP government did not disburse Rs 3,000 monthly pension from the beginning of its tenure in 2019 but raised it incrementally over the past five years to that amount.

On the fourth day of his bus tour, Reddy listed all the scheme-wise benefits extended to the villagers of Tuggali and Ratana and talked about the revolutionary changes implemented by the YSRCP government in the education sector.

Further, he said people should vote in the ensuing elections not just to elect MLAs and MPs but for the continuation of the changes he has implemented for improving the livelihood of the poor.

Later, he passed through Gooty in Anantapur district where a large number of people lined up by the roads during his canvassing.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.