Only two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung, says CPI(M)’s Govindan as Kerala skips national song at I-Day govt event

"Today, it is those very factions belonging to the Sangh Parivar who are running the government at the Centre. Naturally, such forces are actively working to undermine India's core values, democratic consciousness and freedom while eroding its crucial secular fabric," he said.

Govindan alleged that sections with no connection to the freedom movement and which had sided with the British were now in power and attacking secularism, democracy and media freedom.

"Only by strongly opposing all of this can we safeguard democracy and move forward," he said.

Govindan called for greater struggles to ensure that the country moved forward in freedom, upheld the Constitution and protected secularism, democracy and media freedom.

He called for unity among all sections of society to take the country forward and extended Independence Day greetings to those commemorating the freedom movement in India and abroad.