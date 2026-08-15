Only two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung, says CPI(M)’s Govindan as Kerala skips national song at I-Day govt event

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan on Saturday said only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung, alleging that the remaining stanzas carried a communal tone.
Vande Mataram was not sung at the official Independence Day function in Thiruvananthapuram, where Chief Minister V D Satheesan hoisted the national flag.
Speaking to reporters, Govindan said the CPI(M)'s position was that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung.
"Anything beyond that carries a communal tone, which is why we say it should not be sung. It is for the sake of secularism. That demand remains firm; it is what we have strongly requested up to this very moment," he said.
Govindan said the freedom achieved through numerous struggles, sacrifices and years of endurance must be protected, adding that this had become the most important responsibility of the people of India in the present era.
He alleged that those who had never participated in the freedom movement and had taken positions favourable to British imperialism, including those who wrote letters of apology to avoid imprisonment, had betrayed the anti-colonial struggle.
"Today, it is those very factions belonging to the Sangh Parivar who are running the government at the Centre. Naturally, such forces are actively working to undermine India's core values, democratic consciousness and freedom while eroding its crucial secular fabric," he said.
Govindan alleged that sections with no connection to the freedom movement and which had sided with the British were now in power and attacking secularism, democracy and media freedom.
"Only by strongly opposing all of this can we safeguard democracy and move forward," he said.
Govindan called for greater struggles to ensure that the country moved forward in freedom, upheld the Constitution and protected secularism, democracy and media freedom.
He called for unity among all sections of society to take the country forward and extended Independence Day greetings to those commemorating the freedom movement in India and abroad.