Only those who support Maoists, separatists are 'dimagi Naxals': Rijiju after oppn's criticism

Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday warned the country about "dimagi Naxals" who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies. He cautioned that "armed Naxals may have gone, but dimagi (intellectual) Naxals are lurking around" and called for "identifying and isolating" them.

The remark riled the opposition leaders who decried it as an attempt to stigmatise dissent and target those who question the government.

In a post on X, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju said, "PM Narendra Modi ji didn't say opposition leaders are Dimagi Naxals."