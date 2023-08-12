Only thing that will end is Oppn alliance: MoS Nityanand Rai

PATNA: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Saturday claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a huge majority adding that the only thing that will end is opposition alliance. "...The NDA will win all 40 seats in the 2024 elections with a huge majority...NDA will win in Bihar and will make Narendra Modi PM for the third time. The only thing that will end is the Opposition alliance...," MoS Rai said in Bihar.

He further slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he do not know what he is saying. “Bihar CM Nitish Kumar doesn’t have any sense he himself doesn’t know what he is saying. He is living in his dreams. His wish is not going to be fulfilled. He only follows Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for his benefit but every time he becomes a fool. Bihar will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will get our vote and full support from Bihar”, he added.

MoS Rai further alleged that the Congress party can do anything for the Prime Minister’s position and went on to say that they were the ones who divided the country. “We only think about the people, not about the party and we know that BJP will think for us and about us. Congress can do anything for the PM seat they were the ones who divided the country for the PM seat before. Public has decided their PM this time also they want PM Modi as their leader”, he added.

Earlier today, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why is the PM not going to Manipur adding that the situation is deteriorating there. Tejashwi Yadav said that if Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the opposition parties can go to Manipur why isn’t the Prime Minister not going.

"If Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, opposition parties can go there, then why is the Prime Minister not going there? The situation is deteriorating there, what actions they have taken?... When our (opposition alliance) govt will be formed at the central level, a caste-based census will be conducted in the country, it is in the interest of the country...", Tejashwi Yadav said.

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in the Lok Sabha during a no-confidence motion, saying that it does not behove the PM to laugh and crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur has been “on fire” for over three months. Rahul Gandhi further said that PM Modi has a “complete misunderstanding about what the Prime Minister of India is”.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the violence-hit Manipur as a "piece of one's heart", and said that all efforts will be made to restore peace in the northeastern state which will soon walk the path of progress. "The north-east is our 'jigar ka tukda'. The problems of Manipur are presented in such a manner as if they had begun in the recent past," Modi said.