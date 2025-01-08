'One Nation, One Election'Bill in 'interst of nation': BJP MP Vishnu Dayal

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vishnu Dayal Ram said that the proposed 'One Nation, One Election', Bill Vishnu Dayal Ram stated that Bill is in the interst of the nation.

The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the One Nation One Election proposal is being held today in New Delhi.

"The call for 'One Nation, One Election' given by PM Modi is in the interest of the nation....In today's meeting, a presentation will be given by the Law Ministry and a discussion on The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024...We have multiple elections in the country, where the administrative machinery is always engaged in elections and MCC is imposed, leading to policy paralysis," Ram, a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, told ANI.

"So, the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill must be passed," he asserted BJP MP PP Chaudhary will chair the meeting. The officials from the Law and Justice Ministry are scheduled to brief the parliamentary panel. Speaking to ANI Chaudhary said an effort will be made to seek consensus.

"As far as the procedure is concerned, we will make an effort to listen to all stakeholders whose opinion is very important - be it legal experts, members of civil society or from judiciary, or political parties; to take everyone's inputs. After taking everyone's opinion, we will examine the Bill in an unbiased manner and with an open mind...The effort will be to see that we all arrive at a consensus. Because all MPs who are members of this Committee are eminent personalities. I believe that in the national interest, we will work together and try to build a consensus," he said.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee consists of members from Lok Sabha including Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari, NCP's Supriya Sule, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and BJP's PP Chaudhary, Bansuri Swaraj and Anurag Singh Thakur.