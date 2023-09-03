One nation one election will be disaster for parliamentary democracy: Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has warned that one nation one election will be a disaster for multiparty parliamentary democracy and federalism.

The Hyderabad MP on Sunday posted on X the notification appointing the committee that will look into one nation one election.

“It is clear this is just a formality and the government has already decided to go ahead with it. One nation one election will be a disaster for multiparty parliamentary democracy and federalism,” wrote Owaisi.

The MP also stated that Modi had to reduce gas prices because of upcoming state elections. “He wants a scenario where, if he wins elections, he spends the next five years carrying out anti-people policies without any accountability,” he said.

Owaisi had earlier termed the concept of one nation one election as unconstitutional.

The Centre on September 1 constituted a committee under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee’s objective is to examine the feasibility of conducting general and state elections concurrently and potentially draft legislation for it.

The panel will examine and recommend if the amendments to the Constitution would require the ratification by the states. According to the notification, the committee will analyse and recommend possible solution in a scenario of simultaneous elections emerging out of hung House, adoption of no-confidence motion, or defection or any such other event.

The committee has been asked to suggest a framework for synchronisation of elections and specifically, suggest the phases and time frame, within which simultaneous elections may he held if they cannot be held in one go and also suggest any amendments to the Constitution and other laws in this regard and propose such that may be required in such circumstances.