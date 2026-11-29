India has 543 directly elected seats while the United States House of Representatives has 435 voting members and 6 non-voting members. Each MP there represents 8.02 lakh citizens, the sources said, citing data analysis.

The figures assume significance as the Indian government says a delimitation exercise will rationalise the size of constituencies so that MPs represent lesser number of people, allowing them to raise their issues more effectively.

Iceland has the smallest constituency load with 6.39 thousand persons per MP, followed by Luxembourg with 11.46 thousand persons per MP. The two countries have 63 and 60 elected seats in Parliament, respectively.

In Finland, which has 200 elected seats, one MP represents 28.11 thousand citizens, followed by 30.66 thousand citizens in Sweden with 349 elected seats.

Ireland has 174 elected seats, with each MP representing 30.79 thousand citizens, followed by 33.45 thousand persons per MP in Norway, which has 169 elected seats.

Denmark has a constituency load of 33.65 thousand citizens per MP, while Uruguay has 34.17 thousand persons per MP. The two countries have 179 and 99 elected seats, respectively.

With 130 elected seats, New Zealand has 40.67 thousand citizens being represented by one MP.