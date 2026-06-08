One killed, three injured as BEST bus crashes into multiple vehicles in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A man was killed and three persons were injured after a speeding bus of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST collided with two cars and several other vehicles in the Dadar area on Monday, officials said.
Traffic movement slowed in the area for some time following the incident, an official said.
According to the official, the driver of the bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Plaza Cinema at around 9.30 am. As a result, the bus hit two cars, a cab and two motorbikes, he said.
Witnesses reported a loud crash and saw debris scattered on the road.
Two motorbike riders, the bus conductor and another person suffered injuries, and they were rushed to the civic-run Sion Hospital, the official said.
A 22-year-old man was declared dead by doctors. The three other injured persons have been identified as Rishabh Gupta (25), Satish Waghmare (48) and Mahesh Doiphode (50). Gupta's condition was critical as he suffered severe head injuries, the official said.
The Shivaji Park police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation and manage traffic.
The bus driver was detained, the police said.
Commuters in the area faced delays as lanes were cordoned off and traffic was diverted for some time.