One killed, six injured as BEST electric bus crashes into multiple vehicles in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A man was killed and six others were injured after an electric bus of Mumbai’s civic-run transport undertaking BEST rammed into two cars and several other vehicles in the city’s Dadar area on Monday, officials said.
Two of the injured persons are said to be in a critical condition, they said.
The accident, which took place around 9.30 am near Veer Kotwal Udyan in the vicinity of Plaza Cinema, affected traffic movement in the area for some time, an official said.
According to a release issued by the traffic department of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in the evening, a bus operating on route number 463 went out of control. The accident also damaged two motorcycles, a taxi and a private car, it said.
The BEST has set up a four-member committee to probe into the incident, it said.
A civic official said a motorcyclist died and six others suffered injuries in the accident. The injured persons have been admitted to civic-run Sion hospital.
The deceased victim has been identified as Niyaz Ahmed (28). Another injured two-wheeler rider, Vrishabh Gupta (22), is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).
The other injured persons have been identified as pedestrian Amit Mhatre (41), BEST inspectors Mahesh Doiphode (50) and Satish Waghamare (48), bus driver Vikas Padare (42), and conductor Rajendra Pelekar (57).
According to footage from CCTV cameras in the area, the bus moves along the curved road surrounding Veer Kotwal Garden. It veers into the left-most lane of the road before crashing into two cars. Other footage shows the vehicle moving further along the roundabout and hitting an excavator before coming to a halt.
Bus driver Padare has been driving electric buses since joining wet-lease operator Evey Trans (Olectra) in March 2021 and had earlier worked with another operator since January 2020, the BEST said.
“Considering the seriousness of the accident, a four-member committee of senior officers has been formed to investigate the incident and submit its report on priority,” it said.
BEST said safety drives had been conducted for drivers of electric buses and they had been sensitised about safety measures.
Trushna Vishwasrao, chairman of the BEST Committee, convened a meeting of all wet-lease operators and directed them to take measures to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians, the release said.
Under the wet-lease model, private contractors own the buses and provide the drivers, while BEST operates the conductors, collects ticket revenue, and controls the routes and fares.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the BEST bus driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 106 (causing death by negligence) and the Motor Vehicles Act at the Shivaji Park police station. Further investigation is underway, said an official.