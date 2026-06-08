One killed, six injured as BEST electric bus crashes into multiple vehicles in Mumbai

According to a release issued by the traffic department of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in the evening, a bus operating on route number 463 went out of control. The accident also damaged two motorcycles, a taxi and a private car, it said.

The BEST has set up a four-member committee to probe into the incident, it said.

A civic official said a motorcyclist died and six others suffered injuries in the accident. The injured persons have been admitted to civic-run Sion hospital.