'One day, PM Modi may claim credit for Sun rising from East'

NEW DELHI: RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he (Modi) will one day claim that it is because of him the Sun rises from East.

“A day would come when PM Modi may say that the Sun rises from the East due to him otherwise the Sun would have been risen from the West,” Manoj Jha said while interacting with media persons.

He said that Modi does not have the capability to keep the country intact and one. “Manipur is burning and he did not speak a single word about it,” Jha said.

He said that it was God’s grace that Modi did not reach the tunnel with the flag where labourers were being rescued.

On election results of five states, Jha said that till results are not announced nothing can be said about the election results. “I am not Amit Shah who can take information about EVM in advance. I only know that they will lose the elections,” Jha said.

On allegation of ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar, Jha asked the BJP leaders why they are not talking about Manipur and Uttar Pradesh.

“I am wondering whether Samrat Choudhary will say anything about Manipur or not,” Jha said.

He said that Bihar Police promptly takes action against the culprits when any crime takes place.

“BJP is objecting to every policy and move of the state government but such policies of the opposition is not wise for the state,” Jha said.