One arrested in Delhi’s Bhajanpura murder case

NEW DELHI: Delhi police arrested a man in connection with the Bhajanpura murder case, in which 36-year-old Harpreet Gill was shot dead in Delhi's Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura area, an official said.

The police apprehended the accused near the Signature Bridge at about 2 a.m. on August 31, the police said.

According to the police, the arrested accused, along with his 4 associates, was involved in a road rage incident with the deceased person. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused in the case, said Delhi Police.

This case pertains to a 36-year-old man - Harpreet Gill, - who was shot dead in Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura, and another man who was injured and admitted to a hospital after five youths on two-wheelers opened unprovoked fire at them before fleeing the spot.

After this, the police registered a case of murder and are investigating the incident. Earlier, DCP Northeast Joy N Tirkey stated that they are working on some suspects, including the Maya Gang.

"Both the victims were going on a motorcycle... From the initial investigation, we have found that there were 4-5 people on two-wheelers. All of a sudden, there was a firing after a verbal argument. Harpreet was shot in the head, and his maternal uncle Govind was also shot in the head, but he was stable. I was able to talk to him last night. We are working on some suspects. Yes, Maya Gang is one of the suspects. Criminals can be 4 to 5 in number," he said.

Further investigation is underway.