One arrested for writing threatening graffiti against Arvind Kejriwal inside Delhi metro stations

NEW DELHI: One person has been arrested on Wednesday for writing threatening graffiti against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inside the national capital's Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar metro stations, police said. According to the Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Ankit Goyal (33). As per the police sources, the accused is a resident of Baraeli.

The accused is highly educated and works in a renowned bank. He is not associated with any political party, the police sources added. It also seems that the mental condition of the accused is not good, although this can be confirmed only after a medical examination, the police sources said.

The Metro Unit of Delhi Police had registered an FIR and was investigating the matter. Further details are awaited. Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of plotting an attack on Delhi CM Kejriwal.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "The BJP has been in a state of panic ever since Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail. The BJP is now plotting to launch a deadly attack on Arvind Kejriwal. This conspiracy is being conducted directly from the Prime Minister's Office. A threat of attack on Kejriwal ji has been written at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations." He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are so immersed in hatred that they are conspiring to kill the Delhi CM, adding that the PMO, BJP and PM Modi will be responsible if anything happens to Kejriwal.

"PM Narendra Modi and the BJP are so immersed in hatred and revenge that they are conspiring to kill Arvind Kejriwal ji. I want to tell the government, administration and Election Commission that if anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the PMO, BJP and Narendra Modi will be responsible for it," the AAP leader said.