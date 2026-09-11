One army person detained over theft of assault rifles, pistols from Secunderabad armoury

HYDERABAD: An army person was taken into custody in connection with the theft of service weapons and ammunition from an Army facility here, officials said on Friday.
"One (army person) is in custody," official sources said, adding the role of some others was being examined. They did not immediately divulge the details of person taken into custody.
Following the combined efforts of Telangana Police and other wings, the breakthrough was achieved, they said.
Asked if the stolen weapons were recovered, the official said a probe is underway.
Five assault rifles, seven pistols, along with 21 magazines and ammunition for weapons and a passive night vision binocular were stolen from the storage facility located under the limits of Bollarum police station.
Following a complaint from a Lt Col of the Madras Regiment (20th Battalion) in Secunderabad, a case was registered at Bollarum police station regarding the theft of service weapons and ammunition.
The theft was detected on August 31 during the opening of 'Kote and Battalion Magazine' (Ammunition storage) when the door locks were found broken.
Following the theft, Army authorities initiated a detailed internal inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the loss of weapons even as police also took up a detailed investigation.