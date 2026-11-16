On how many decisions did ECs disagree with CEC, who's decision was SIR: Congress puts queries before SC

"The Election Commission has not answered the questions repeatedly being raised about 'vote theft' in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.

"Now, the INDIA alliance has sought the Supreme Court's permission to question the CEC, the other two election commissioners and the Director General of IT. These questions concern the serious flaws in the SIR that paved the way for 'vote theft'," the opposition party said on X.

"The ECI has been given a list of 48 questions that it must answer," the Congress said.

The Congress response came after the Election Commission filed its affidavit before the Supreme Court on the pleas filed by the opposition parties on the "vote chori" charge.