On Holi, Metro Services in Delhi to start at 2.30 pm on March 25

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Services March 25 (Monday) will start at 230 pm on Holi as per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

"On the day of the 'Holi festival, i.e. 25th March, 2024 (Monday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line." Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on X.

"Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all Lines on 25th March and will continue normally thereafter," DMRC said.

DMRC also said that in case of encroachment and parking by Auto/e-rickshaw driver, passengers can contact station authorities or dial our 24*7 IVRS helpline 155370 for immediate assistance.

"Auto/e-rickshaw drivers and other encroachers are regularly removed from the station premises by the station staff and security staff. Moreover, the mentioned area does not come under the purview of DMRC." DMRC posted on X.

Holi is being celebrated this year on March 25.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.

Some of the country's oldest and most popular prilgrimage sites such as Vrindavan, Mathura, and Barsana draw on this day revellers who smear themselves with colours.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.