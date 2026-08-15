Omar pitches for special status, statehood; says PoK people would have wanted to join India pre-2019

Addressing the main Independence Day function at the Bakshi Stadium here, Abdullah maintained that if Jammu and Kashmir's special position under Article 370 had not been revoked in 2019, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would today be protesting to reunite with Jammu and Kashmir.

Paying tributes to National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and local volunteers who resisted invaders from across the border in 1947, the chief minister said thousands sacrificed their lives to safeguard the territory before the Indian Army arrived.

"When I see the situation across the border and the Line of Control, I realise that our ancestors who said 'hamlavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar' (Attackers beware, Kashmiris are prepared) were right. I realise that 80 years ago, the decision (of joining India) our leaders took for us was the right decision," Abdullah said, recalling NC leader Master Abdul Aziz, who was killed in Muzaffarabad while trying to stop the Pakistan army-backed tribal invasion.