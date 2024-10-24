Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his first visit to the national capital after assuming office last week, officials said.

In a remarkable victory in the recent assembly polls in the union territory, the first in 10 years, Abdullah's National Conference won 42 of the 90 assembly seats. In its first cabinet meeting, the new government passed a resolution urging the central government to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

This restoration, according to the officials, is seen as a crucial step towards initiating a healing process, reinstating constitutional rights and safeguarding the unique identity of the region's residents.

The chief minister has been authorised by the cabinet to engage with the prime minister and the central government to advocate for the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

This resolution was also approved by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Abdullah's meeting with Modi comes four days after terrorists of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba gunned down seven people -- a local doctor and six non-local labourers -- in Ganderbal district's Gagangir.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his office.

During the meeting, Abdullah apprised Gadkari about the road connectivity projects in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

The chief minister presented Gadkari with a traditional Kashmiri shawl.

Abdullah had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and the meeting lasted nearly 30 minutes.