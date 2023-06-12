Old data, still verifying it: IT Ministry on CoWIN data breach

CHENNAI: Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Monday stated that the alleged Covid data leak from CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) platform reported earlier in the day is old data and they are still verifying the alleged data leak.

The Ministry also added that they have sought a report regarding the same.

Earlier in the day, it was alleged reported that personal information of all Indian citizens, who registered themselves on the CoWIN portal -- a government-run Covid vaccination portal, is available on Telegram. The data breach also includes information of high profile political leaders. The leaked information purportedly includes citizens’ Aadhaar, passport, and PAN card details, as well as the centres where they were vaccinated.

CoWIN was used as a portal to register a beneficiary to get the Covid-19 vaccine during the ongoing pandemic. The portal had the provision of registering multiple individuals with one registered mobile number.