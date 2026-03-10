Oil ministry sets up panel as commercial LPG shortage hits hospitality sector

As the widening conflict in the Middle East disrupted fuel lifelines, including India's LPG supplies, the government has prioritised domestic cooking gas supplies to households. This has led to supply crunch for hotels and restaurants which use market priced commercial LPG.

"For LPG supply to other non-domestic sectors, a committee of three Executive Directors (EDs) of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been constituted to review the representations for LPG supply to restaurants/hotels/other industries," the ministry said in a post on X.