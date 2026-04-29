Oil firms selling petrol at Rs 14 a litre loss, diesel at Rs 18

Besides losses on petrol and diesel, the elevated energy prices post West Asia crisis are likely to leave companies with an under recovery of Rs 80,000 crore on cooking gas LPG in the current fiscal, while fertiliser subsidy is projected to rise to Rs 2.05 to 2.25 lakh crore.

Rating agency Icra said supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz - handling around 20 per cent of global oil and LNG trade - have tightened availability of fuels, fertilisers and chemicals, pushing up prices and increasing cost pressures across downstream industries.

Crude prices before the West Asia crisis broke out two months back were around USD 70-72 a barrel.

"The stable pump prices for auto fuels amid elevated crude oil prices are impacting the profitability of the oil marketing companies (OMCs)," said Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Icra.