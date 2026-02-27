Officials on Bengal SIR work enter Odisha village by 'mistake', assaulted by locals, 72 arrested

The incident took place on Wednesday when the two officials entered a village in Raibania police station area in Balasore district, which shares a border with West Bengal, the police said.

According to the police, the two officials were deputed as micro-observers for SIR work and were supposed to visit a village in Nayagram block in West Bengal, but had entered the bordering village in Odisha by 'mistake' as their hired auto-rickshaw could not locate the exact destination village where they were supposed to go.

The local people suspected them of being members of a child-lifting gang and assaulted them, the police said.