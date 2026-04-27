Odisha: Two teachers engaged in Census work die of 'heatstroke' in 2 days

The incidents occurred in Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts, where the temperature has reached over 37 degrees Celsius.

This is the third such incident in the state.

A report from Betanati in Mayurbhanj district said that Rajkapur Hembram, a teacher of Baidyanath High School under Betnoti block, died on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Baripada.

He was taken to the medical facility after he was unconscious on his return from the door-to-door survey for the census, his nephew Laxmikant Hembram said.