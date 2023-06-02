Odisha train accident: Rly Min announces ₹10L compensation for deceased families

CHENNAI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tonight announced a compensation of Rs ten lakh each in case of deaths in the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express train accident in Odisha. Offering his condolence to the bereaved families, the Minister, in a tweet, also announced Rs two lakh as assistance to those who sustained grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 to those who got minor injuries.

"Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha; Rs 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries", he said.

He also said he was rushing to the spot and was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families", he added. "Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF. State government teams and Airforce also mobilized. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops", he said.