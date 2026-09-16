Odisha: Rescued baby orangutans get health check-up after one develops fever

The orangutans, which are generally found in the wild in Borneo and Sumatra, were rescued on September 8, triggering a probe into possible trafficking of these animals. Officials on Monday said one of the baby primates developed a high body temperature since Sunday and was being administered medicines.

On Tuesday, Nandankanan Zoological Park, in a statement, said members of the technical committee formed by the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife), Odisha, visited the quarantine area and checked the health of all five orangutans.

"After further checking and discussion tomorrow, the observations of the visits will be submitted by the committee," it said.