Odisha: Over 1 lakh flood-affected people evacuated; coastal districts on alert as Mahanadi in spate

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the government has evacuated 1.4 lakh people from low-lying areas across 7,834 villages under 1,360 gram panchayats. In addition, 219 wards in 38 urban local bodies (ULBs) have also been affected.

Officials said river Mahanadi also experienced a “minor flood” that crisscrossed the densely populated coastal districts, after release of excess water from the Hirakud Dam.

Water Resources Department engineer-in-chief Dilip Kumar Rout said a “minor flood” in river Mahanadi takes place when around 8 lakh cusecs of water flows at the Mundali gauge station near Cuttack. “The flow of over 10 lakh cusecs at Mundali is considered a major flood in the Mahanadi,” he said.