Odisha orangutan mystery: Case registered, STF questioning 3 people in Bengal's Digha

The special task force has been questioning three people at Digha in neighbouring West Bengal to unravel the mystery of the orangutans, which are not indigenous to India, sources said.

These animals were rescued on September 8 from the Bichitrapur forest area.

Since orangutans are non-native to India, state authorities and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) suspect they were smuggled into the country by an international wildlife trafficking network.